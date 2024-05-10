KS Eshwarappa wants Raghavendra arrested over ‘fake news’

SHIVAMOGGA: Accusing BJP Shivamogga Lok Sabha candidate BY Raghavendra of conspiring against him at the last minute on polling day, by spreading fake news and disinformation about him that went viral, former deputy chief minister KS Eshwarappa on Thursday demanded that Raghavendra be arrested for his alleged conspiracy.

Talking to the media here on Thursday, Eshwarappa released a pen drive containing the alleged fake news published in news format, without the name of any newspaper, and which contained unverified information that Eshwarappa had supported the BJP candidate. The former DCM further alleged that it was a conspiracy by Raghavendra, who also prevented him from organising public meetings in Shikaripura, while “indulging in black magic at the Shiralakoppa office of Rashtra Bhaktara Balaga”.

Eshwarappa said he has lodged a complaint with the district election office and the Superintendent of Police over the making and posting of the alleged fake news and videos that went viral on voting day. “The issue confused some voters and prevented many others to exercise their votes in my favour,” he said. Further, Eshwarappa said he would give time till May 15 to the authorities take action on the issue, failing which he would be compelled to decide on his future course.

Meanwhile, he reiterated: “The BJP is like my mother and I will be with the party. I am not BS Yediyurappa to float a new party after election results. My only demand is to protect the Hindutva ideology of the BJP.