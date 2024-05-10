Lowering the bar: KSEAB decreases pass mark from 35 to 25 per cent

BENGALURU: Despite the SSLC Board decreasing the qualifying marks from 35 per cent to 25 per cent, the total pass percentage of the state is just 73.4 per cent. This is the lowest pass percentage in the past four years, when the qualifying mark was 35 per cent.
Karnataka State Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is being widely criticised by educational experts for decreasing the qualifying marks instead of improving the overall quality of education in the state.
They also raised eyebrows about the future of students, and how well they can adjust in PUC if they cannot score the aggregate in Class 10.
On Thursday, KSEAB, while declaring the results, announced that for academic year 2023-24, grace marks were increased from 10% to 20% in all subjects. The board called it a ‘one-time measure for all three SSLC exams of 2024’. This change was attributed to the 30 per cent decrease in pass percentage since last year, which was at 83.89 per cent.
According to officials, over 1,70,000 students were awarded grace marks under the new rule, bringing the pass percentage to 73.40 per cent. However, approximately only 54% of 8.5 lakh students have cleared the exams under the previous assessment. At least 78 schools in the state had zero students passing their boards, with Kalaburagi district recording the highest number of 18 schools with zero pass percentage.
‘Not Completed’ vs ‘Failed’
In an official statement, KSEAB said, “The pass percentage has declined by 30% in the last one year. Hence, the government has decided to enhance normalisation in the interest of students, since webcasting is a new intervention.” This has restored integrity and inculcated a habit of writing exams without resorting to unfair practices, defended Ritesh Kumar Singh, principal secretary, School Education and Literacy department. The system shows ‘Not Completed (NC)’ instead of ‘Failed’, for the 2,28,763 students who have not cleared this exam.
KSEAB Chairperson Manjushree N told TNIE that only students in C+ (50-59%) and C (35-49%) grades have benefited from the grace marks, which was done to encourage them to perform better in the forthcoming exams. “As far as the total of 625 is concerned, a student needs to score at least 175 aggregate marks to qualify for grace marks. But this year, the bar was dropped to 125 marks. We saw that some students had scored 175 and above, but failed in some subjects. To help them move to the next class, grace marks were introduced. The aggregate will still be 35 per cent only. Next year, this system won’t be necessary,” he explained.
Educationists, principals and private school associations have questioned the department’s move. “The department has failed to provide quality education. Poor quality education should not be encouraged,” said secretary of Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka Shashi Kumar D.
President of the Karnataka Private School College Parent Associations Coordination Committee, Yogananda BN said, “Why were grace marks introduced in the first exam when students still have two more attempts? How will children adjust in PUC if they cannot score the aggregate in Class 10?”
Tie for Second rank, Both girls aspire to be doctors
Medha P Shetty, a student of Holy Child English High School, Ashoknagar, Bengaluru secured the 2nd rank with 624/625. Her father Prabhakara Shetty runs a restaurant - Bunts Biryani Palace, and hopes to fulfil her childhood dream of becoming a doctor. Medha has already started preparing for NEET. She will also be applying for revaluation to improve her score. Harshitha DM from Sri Vasai Vidya Samsthe Sira, of Madhugiri, became the third topper from the state with 624/625, achieving 99.84%. She is the daughter of a government school teacher and said that her family supported her through her preparation. Harshitha wants to become a gynaecologist and give her bit back to society.
B’luru girl sings, Dances her way to 99.68%
Manyatha S Maiya, a student from NET Public School, Bengaluru, secured 99.68% in SSLC. The daughter of a tours and travel business owner and a homemaker, Manyatha is passionate about Bharatnatyam and is currently learning Hindustani classical music. Aspiring to become a software engineer, Manyatha is keen on pursuing co-curriculars, and wants to know more about the science stream. “I only dedicated 2-3 hours for studying every day, but closer to the exams I increased the duration by a couple of hours and focused on improving my scores,” she told TNIE.
33 BBMP schools score 68.73 pass percent
The SSLC pass percentage for 33 BBMP schools in the city was capped at 68.73 %. A total of 2,502 students appeared for the exams and 1,721 students have passed. A total of 66 students have secured more than 85% in the academic year 2023-24. Of the 33 schools, BBMP Mathikere Girls’ High School has secured the highest pass percentage of 92.78%. The second and third positions were secured by BBMP Bhairaveshwar Nagar High School with 91.98% and BBMP Herohalli High School with 90.56% respectively. Chandana P, a student from BBMP School, Srirampuram Women’s School, secured 99.04%. The preparation leading up to exams was not easy for Chandana as her father was hospitalised during the course. “My childhood dream is to become a doctor. I don’t want to give up on that.” Chandana said when asked about her plans.