Lowering the bar: KSEAB decreases pass mark from 35 to 25 per cent

BENGALURU: Despite the SSLC Board decreasing the qualifying marks from 35 per cent to 25 per cent, the total pass percentage of the state is just 73.4 per cent. This is the lowest pass percentage in the past four years, when the qualifying mark was 35 per cent.

Karnataka State Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is being widely criticised by educational experts for decreasing the qualifying marks instead of improving the overall quality of education in the state.

They also raised eyebrows about the future of students, and how well they can adjust in PUC if they cannot score the aggregate in Class 10.

On Thursday, KSEAB, while declaring the results, announced that for academic year 2023-24, grace marks were increased from 10% to 20% in all subjects. The board called it a ‘one-time measure for all three SSLC exams of 2024’. This change was attributed to the 30 per cent decrease in pass percentage since last year, which was at 83.89 per cent.

According to officials, over 1,70,000 students were awarded grace marks under the new rule, bringing the pass percentage to 73.40 per cent. However, approximately only 54% of 8.5 lakh students have cleared the exams under the previous assessment. At least 78 schools in the state had zero students passing their boards, with Kalaburagi district recording the highest number of 18 schools with zero pass percentage.

‘Not Completed’ vs ‘Failed’

In an official statement, KSEAB said, “The pass percentage has declined by 30% in the last one year. Hence, the government has decided to enhance normalisation in the interest of students, since webcasting is a new intervention.” This has restored integrity and inculcated a habit of writing exams without resorting to unfair practices, defended Ritesh Kumar Singh, principal secretary, School Education and Literacy department. The system shows ‘Not Completed (NC)’ instead of ‘Failed’, for the 2,28,763 students who have not cleared this exam.