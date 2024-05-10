Mudhol farmer’s daughter tops SSLC exam

BAGALKOT: “Many assume that students must study for five to six hours a day to score high marks in the SSLC examination. However, I believe three hours of comprehensive study is enough,” said Ankita Basappa Konnur, who topped the SSLC exam by scoring 625/625 marks in the state.

Ankita, who hails from Vajramatti village in Mudhol taluk of Bagalkot district, is a student of Morarji Desai Residential School at Melligeri village in the taluk.

She attributed her success to the unflinching support from her teachers and parents.

Ankita’s father, Basappa Konnur, who is a farmer, admitted her to Class 6 of the government-run residential school from a private school in their village. Her mother Geetha is a housewife. Ankita has two younger brothers. “I never felt the need for extra coaching because of my teachers’ support,” she told The New Indian Express.

One should start solving the question papers of previous exams after July. Till then, students should study the lessons taught in school daily and understand them thoroughly, she said.

Stating that she is keen on taking up Science in PU, Ankita said, “I wish to become an IAS officer in future.”

Deputy commissioner KM Janaki congratulated Ankita on her achievement and assured her of all help from the district administration for further studies.

In a video message, Janaki said other students should emulate Ankita and pass their exams with flying colours.