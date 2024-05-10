Praveen Nettaru murder case: Absconding key accused arrested in Hassan

MANGALURU: A prime accused in the BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru murder case has been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Mustafa Paichar, accused number four in the case, was absconding after the murder and the NIA had declared a Rs 5 lakh reward to catch him.

He was arrested at Sakleshpur in Hassan district by the NIA team led by Inspector Shanmugam.

Mustafa is a member of the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) and a resident of Shantinagar in Sullia in Dakshina Kannada.

Praveen Nettaru was brutally murdered on July 26, 2022, in front of his shop at Bellare in Sullia. The case is being investigated by the NIA and several arrests have been made so far.