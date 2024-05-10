Sexual abuse case: HDK threatening victims, Congress complains to SIT

BENGALURU: Congress leaders on Thursday lodged a complaint before the Special Investigation Team of CID against former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, for allegedly threatening victims and also misleading the probe. They demanded that action be taken against Kumaraswamy.

In their complaint, Congress leaders said many women have become victims in the sexual harassment case allegedly involving former minister HD Revanna and his son MP Prajwal Revanna. The government has constituted the SIT to probe these cases. “When this is the case, Kumaraswamy is openly revealing the location of the victims and indirectly safeguarding people involved in this case,” the complaint said. “This is why victims are not coming forward to complain.”

Congress leaders urged the CID to question Kumaraswamy, saying he has more details about this case. “Though BJP leader Devaraje Gowda had details which he had passed on to his party leaders, why did he not approach police? Gowda is an advocate and he could have approached the Karnataka Women’s Commission too,” they stated.

They also slammed Kumaraswamy and Devaraje Gowda for seeking action against those who are circulating the videos, and not against those who are actually involved. “The duo is not raising their voice for the women, but misleading the probe by diverting attention on to those who are supposedly circulating the pen drive,” they said.

Addressing the media, Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda said handing over the case to CBI is nothing but safeguarding the people involved in the crime. “CBI and ED are known for whitewashing, or being used as washing machine. What happened to Lalit Modi, Vijay Mallya and other people who are safe in other countries? BJP is trying to safeguard them through these agencies,” he said. The Karnataka state government’s intention is to give justice to the victims in this case, he added.