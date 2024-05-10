Sexual abuse: Fresh FIR filed against Prajwal Revanna

A fresh rape case has been registered against JD (S) MP and Lok Sabha candidate for Hassan constituency Prajwal Revanna.

Prajwal, who has meanwhile fled to Germany, has been booked under IPC 376(2)(N), 376(2)(K), 354(A), 354(B), 354(C) and 506 of the IPC. The charges pertain to repeated rape, voyeurism, filming, demand for sexual favours, dragging by clothes, molestation and threatening.

This is the third FIR filed against the Hassan MP.

The details of the victim was not shared by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the charges against Prajwal.

The allegations against Prajwal include sexually abusing several women and recording the act.

The Congress government in Karnataka has formed the SIT to probe the sexual abuse cases against Prajwal which came to light with the circulation of ‘obscene videos’ involving the JD (S) leader. The videos started making the rounds ahead of the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka on April 26. JD (S) is part of the BJP alliance in the state.

Prajwal's father and Holenarasipura MLA H D Revanna, who is the son of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, is also an accused in the case. He was arrested on May 4 and has been sent by a court to judicial custody until May 14.

Meanwhile, a Blue Corner notice of the Interpol seeking information on his whereabouts has been issued against Prajwal.