SWDs encroached again, fear of floods in Bellandur

BENGALURU: Residents of Mahadevapura who got encroachments cleared on storm water drains (SWDs) which connect Junnasandra Lake and Saul Kere (lake), have alleged that drains in Bellandur ward have been encroached again, leading to fear of floods among residents of Shanti Layout, Rainbow Drive Layout and Junnasandra village.

According to Ashok Mruthyunjaya, AAP president of Mahadevapura constituency, 300 residents from these areas had held a padayatra in 2021, asking the authorities to act. During heavy rain, four feet of water would stagnate on roads here.

“Three days ago, when the city recorded about 19mm rainfall, the Bellandur-Junnasandra Road was flooded, because the 10-ft drain has once again shrunk to 3ft due to encroachments,” he alleged. He added that there is a plan to divert the raja kaluve into the drains of Junnasandra village, which would lead to homes flooding.

He also stated that some influential builders have built 41 villas on the SWDs, and buyers moved into the villas 15 years ago without knowledge of this anomaly. “The builders need to buy additional land from the BBMP to build a SWDs for the damage they have caused,” he said.

When TNIE called Malathi, Executive Engineer -- Storm Water Drains, she said water stagnation on roads in Bellandur ward is common because Rainbow Drive Layout blocked the flow after getting a court stay, stating there is no kharab land or SWD.

Recently, when the Palike approached the community to make way for water flow, which connects to Sarjapura Road SWD, it again approached court, stating that BBMP was making forceful entry. “The Palike advocate managed to convince court of the urgency of making way for continuous water flow, and court has also granted permission. However, it has directed that no other construction by BBMP is allowed inside the Rainbow Drive premises,” said Malathi.