Tourists assault lifeguard at Malpe beach

UDUPI: A lifeguard deployed at the beach area was assaulted by a group of six tourists at Malpe beach on Thursday. Sources said the tourists ignored repeated warnings about the rough sea by the lifeguard and continued to swim.

Lifeguard Teja Kotian of Udyavara-Pithrody told the tourists about the dangerous waves, but the group ignored him and went to swim in the danger zone. When Kotian asked them not to continue swimming, the group assaulted him.

Other lifeguards and home guards present at the spot attempted to apprehend the assailants. But they fled in a Swift Maruti car which bore the registration number KA 04 AD 8286. The incident has been officially reported to the Malpe police station, and a complaint has been filed regarding this matter.