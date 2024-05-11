Ballari: Three employees drown in JSW steel plant tank

BALLARI: In a tragic incident, three employees drowned in a water supply canal at JSW Steel Plant in Toranagallu town of Ballari district on Thursday.

The deceased are Gante Jadeppa (31) from Hosapete, Shivamagadev M (22), assistant manger from Chennai, and Sushanth Krishna Nynaru (21) from Bengaluru.

The incident took place when the three were carrying out a repair work in the water supply canal which suddenly got flooded due to a technical glitch. Their bodies were recovered from the water tank. The family of the deceased rushed to Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Science to receive their bodies.

Ranjith Kumar Bandaru, Superintendent of Police (SP), Ballari, confirmed that the three worked at JSW Steel Plant of Toranagallu and drowned in the water tank on Thursday.

The employees entered the flux (tunnel) in HSM3 unit of JSW Steel where water is poured continuously on the hot steel strip which further gets collected in a tank with multiple compartments. When the flow of water stopped due to a glitch in power supply, the three entered the tunnel to identify the cause but got washed away and drowned in the tank (which is around 70-80 foot deep) when water suddenly started gushed into the tunnel. However, none of the family members have lodged any complaint. JSW Steel Plant gave no official statement. No case has been registered.