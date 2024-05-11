BJP announces candidates for five MLC seats in Karnataka, allots one to JD(S)

BENGALURU: The BJP on Saturday announced its candidates for five out of six Legislative Council seats, which will go to polls on June 3.

The party has allotted one seat to its ally JD(S).

The six seats will be falling vacant due to the retirement of sitting members on June 21.

The BJP has decided to field Amarnath Patil from Karnataka North East Graduates' constituency, Dr Dhananjay Sarji from Karnataka South West Graduates' constituency, A Devegowda from Bangalore Graduates' constituency, Y A Narayanaswamy from South East Teachers' constituency and E C Ningaraju from South Teachers' Constituency.