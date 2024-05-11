Congress lodges plaint against Devaraje Gowda

BENGALURU: Congress leaders lodged a complaint with the High Grounds police here on Friday, accusing BJP leader and lawyer Devaraje Gowda of resorting to blackmail politics, with regard to Hassan JDS MP Prajwal Revanna’s alleged sex scandal case. Led by KPCC general secretary S Manohar, the Congressmen staged a protest against Gowda, urging that he be arrested as a woman had filed a case against him at Holenarasipur station on April 1.

“He (Devaraje Gowda) is a proven blackmailer, as he unnecessarily made allegations against the Congress government and its leaders over the sleazy pen drive leak issue. He got himself exposed eventually by a woman, as he had allegedly sought ‘favour’ from her,” alleged Manohar. Manohar questioned why Devaraje Gowda did not lodge a complaint with the police, despite reportedly being in possession of the pen drive.