Congress MLAs in touch with BJP, government will collapse in Karnataka after LS polls: R Ashoka

BENGALURU: The Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, R Ashoka, on Friday predicted the fall of the Congress government in Karnataka soon after the results of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections are announced on June 4. Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Ashoka said that the Congress MLAs who are fed up with the functioning of the Siddaramaiah government will themselves bring the government down.

“The government is all set to crumble... Many had claimed that it was impossible to bring down governments. But what happened with Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh and also in Karnataka? We have proved that it is possible,” the BJP leader said.

Asked if Congress MLAs are in touch with the BJP, Ashoka clarified that because they are in touch with them (BJP), he is predicting the fall of the Congress government. “I don’t deny that some of them (Congress MLAs) are in touch with us. The countdown for the fall of the State Government has started,” he added.

He alleged that DyCM and KPCC president, DK Shivakumar, had said in Mandya that if the Congress could not win in the Lok Sabha polls, the government will collapse.