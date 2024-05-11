Flood-alert sensors installed at raja kaluves

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has installed 24 water level sensors in raja kaluves to respond to floods in the BBMP jurisdiction, said senior BBMP official.

The sensors are solar powered and send alerts to the KSNDMC control room through the internet. Simultaneously BBMP’s Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) too is alerted.

Sensors show the level of water flow in raja kaluves through green, blue, red and black indicators. If it is green and blue then there is no danger. If it is red it means danger and if it turns black, it is a flood alert. With this, authorities can move residents of affected areas immediately to safer places, avoiding disasters caused by floods.

Also, the BBMP is desilting Raja Kaluves continuously. Arrangements have been made to clear shoulder drains on road sides to allow smooth flow or rainwater.

Officials said of 860 km of raja kaluves under the BBMP jurisdiction, RCC barrages have been constructed along 581 km of the drain. Work on another 199 km is in progress. The remaining 80 km is raw drain and dredging is going on.

“The city has 74 flood-affected areas and measures are being taken to provide them with permanent relief. Temporary arrangements have been made to avoid any problem in these areas this monsoon,” a senior BBMP official said.