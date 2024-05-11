India’s GenAI platform now in 98 languages

BENGALURU: Seetha Mahalaxmi (SML) India Private Limited and 3AI Holding Limited in Bengaluru on Friday announced the launch of Hanooman- India’s homegrown multilingual GenAI platform in 98 global languages, including 12 Indian languages, to build a GenAI ecosystem for India by leveraging the country’s diverse linguistic and cultural heritage.

Hanooman has been developed by Bengaluru-based SML India in partnership with 3AI Holding and other leading technology stalwarts, including HP, NASSCOM and Yotta.

The aim is to support AI startups, foster fintech innovation, engage with colleges, and participate in research programmes. They have also collaborated with the Government of Telangana to facilitate seamless translation between English and Telugu, enhancing accessibility and understanding of crucial documents like court orders.

The 12 Indian languages that the web and app are currently available include Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada, Odia, Punjabi, Assamese, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Sindhi. The list of global languages includes English, Spanish, Italian, German, Japanese, and Korean, among others.

The technology combines specialised Large Longwave Models (LLMs) built with a dynamic integration synthesis matrix to deliver clear, adaptive insights and transform complex data into actionable intelligence effortlessly.

It is presently accessible in its free version, with the premium subscription plan to be launched later this year.

Along with its exceptional translation capabilities, Hanooman can handle everything from a casual chat to offering professional advice, as well as perform complex technical tasks like coding and tutoring. The aim is also to cater to four sectors, including healthcare, governance, financial services, and education.