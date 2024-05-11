Joshi says Hindu population declining across country

HUBBALLI: Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi on Friday expressed concern over the decline in Hindu population in the country and said it is an alarming development. The central and state governments should take note and employ remedial measures, he added.

Referring to the recent report of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Committee on ‘Share of Religious Minority - A Cross Country Analysis’, he said that no immediate decision can be taken on the decline of Hindu population, but a comprehensive study should be conducted.

A further slide in the Hindu population can change the democratic setup of the country and its secular character could be in danger, he said. India is the only secular country in the world in its true sense as it is in the blood and nature of Indians. The declining numbers of Hindus should worry the government and society, he added.

Accusing Congress of conspiring to divide the country on race, he said the remarks made by Rahul Gandhi’s ideologue Sam Pitroda are objectionable and exposed the character of the Grand Old Party. He also expressed his displeasure over some Congress leaders pitting North India against South India and seeking to divide the country.

On Pitroda’s remark, he said it is not fair for Congressmen to create a sense of division based on people’s complexion and culture.