Karnataka man who chopped off minor girl's head arrested

MADIKERI: A 32-year-old man, who allegedly killed a minor girl after their proposed marriage was put off, was arrested on Saturday, police said.

The arrest comes two days after the 16-year-old girl was brutally killed by Prakash, who severed her head and took it along with him.

The incident was reported from Surlabbi village.

According to police, the girl had just completed her SSLC exams this year and her engagement was fixed with Prakash on Thursday.

However, someone informed the Child Helpline number and officials from the Child Welfare Department reached the girl, Meena's house and counselled both the families saying that if they went ahead with the marriage, it would attract provisions of the POCSO Act and Child Marriage Act.

Both families agreed that only after Meena attained the age of 18 she would be married to Prakash.

The officials and the groom's family then left the place.