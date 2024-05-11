Karnataka: MLA’s ‘Super 60’ scheme a success, students shine

BENGALURU: Under the ‘Super 60’ scheme, 60 students studying SSLC were given special training at the Perseverance NEET Academy. The trained students have brought pride to Chikkaballapur district and their institutions by passing with good marks, said a press release from Perseverance NEET Academy on Thursday.

The academy said Chikkaballapur district was educationally backward, and MLA Pradeep Eshwar came up with the innovative scheme called ‘Super 60’ in the district. Under this, 60 children from poor families, orphans and children of single parents studying in the government school of Chikkaballapur constituency were selected (with permission) and trained.

The SSLC results showed that the MLA’s plan has been met with unprecedented success, the release added. MLA Pradeep Eshwar met the students in person and congratulated those who passed with good marks under the scheme.“Super 60 scheme was launched in recognition of the fact that the standard of living of any family needs to be developed, which means that children should get a good education,” Eshwar said.

The academy said the MLA gave scholarship of Rs 1,000 to 3,000 students.