Sexual abuse case: SIT sends notices to Devaraje Gowda, Kartik

HASSAN: The SIT on Friday issued notices to Devaraje Gowda, a BJP leader and advocate, and Kartik Gowda, former driver of Hassan NDA candidate Prajwal Revanna, over the sex scandal allegedly involving Prajwal. They have been directed to appear before SIT within 24 hours. Devaraje Gowda has already met SIT officers and revealed details about the pen drive allegedly containing obscene videos of Prajwal.

Devaraje Gowda and Kartik are blaming each other for the circulation of pen drives. Hassan cybercrime police have registered a case against Kartik, Puttaraju, Sharath, Naveen Gowda and Chetan for allegedly circulating the pen drives after a complaint was filed by JDS worker Poornachandra Tejasvi the on April 23. The accused had applied for the anticipatory bail at additional district principal and session court that was rejected recently.