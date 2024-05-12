Bangalore University hostel girls take to streets for water

BENGALURU: Nearly 600 girls from Bangalore University (BU), Jnana Bharathi campus, took to the streets on Saturday to protest against water scarcity and frequent power cuts in their hostel.

Holding empty buckets and mugs, they sought immediate action from the vice-chancellor and other officials of the university. The students, who live in Ramabai girls’ hostel, said the officials did nothing though they have been facing water shortage for the past nine months. Because of water scarcity, they feared infection due to unhygienic washrooms. “Sub-standard food is being served in the mess because of the crisis,” they alleged.

The students claimed that they had showers only twice a week. “We complained to the warden and the manager several times, but no steps have been taken to solve our problems. Whenever we approach the V-C, his office tells us that he is busy or is travelling at the moment,” said a student.

Meanwhile, the officials attributed the water shortage to power outage due to the recent rain which led to uprooting of trees and collapse of several electric poles.