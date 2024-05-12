CMR Institute of Technology hosts a techno meet

BENGALURU: To celebrate the National Technology Day, CMR Institute of Technology hosted Techno-Meet for Society 2024 - an exhibition that brings together over 100 innovative projects from students and faculty, on Saturday.

The event served as a platform to showcase ground breaking solutions across fields including robotics, farming technology, and water purification, all of which were aimed at addressing pressing societal challenges. Some of the standout innovations showcased at the exhibition were solar-powered robot, AI-enhanced sericulture tools, bluetooth-controlled robot, advanced water purification devices, and aid for the visually impaired.

Some projects aimed at enabling individuals with disabilities to actively engage in gaming by incorporating gestures simulating physical movements.

Dr KC Ramamurthy, former Rajya Sabha MP, Chairman CMR University and CMR Group of Institutions, emphasized on the significance of such initiatives, and said, “This exhibition not only underscores our dedication to technological advancement, but also nurtures our students to become innovative leaders who will spearhead societal progress, aligning with the ethos of National Technology Day.”