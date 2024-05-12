Congress may make Hassan sexual abuse case its poll plank

TUMAKURU: With BJP and JDS deciding to continue their alliance for elections to six seats of the Legislative Council on June 3, the ruling Congress is likely to make the Hassan sex scandal as its poll plank.

Hinting at it, KPCC media and communication wing chairman Ramesh Babu on Saturday taunted BJP and JDS over the sex scandal and sought to know whether they would launch a campaign highlighting Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna’s (prime accused in the scandal) achievements.

“I welcome the BJP-JDS alliance and let them use the picture of Prajwal in their campaign and seek teachers’ votes,” he told reporters.

Babu launched the Congress campaign for its candidate for South East Teachers’ constituency DT Srinivas in Tumakuru. On May 13, Srinivas will file his nomination papers in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and DCM DK Shivakumar in Bengaluru, he said. Babu, who won the February 2017 byelection from the South East Teachers’ constituency on a JDS ticket, is back in the constituency to campaign for Srinivas, husband of former Hiriyur BJP MLA Poornima.

JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy’s style of functioning forced not only him, but also many senior leaders such as SR Srinivas, Madhu Bangarappa, MC Nanaiah and PGR Sindhia to quit the party, he alleged.

Siddaramaiah allocated Rs 44,422 crore in the budget to the education sector and higher education minister MC Sudhakar resolved the problems of guest lecturers. All this will help the Congress candidate emerge victorious, he claimed.