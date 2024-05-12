Former Karnataka CM Krishna continues to be in ICU

BENGALURU: Former chief minister SM Krishna, who is undergoing treatment, is said to be in a critical condition. The 92-year-old veteran politician has been admitted to the Medical Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru.

He is being treated by Dr Satyanarayana Mysore, HOD and Consultant, Pulmonology Lung Transplant Physician, Manipal Hospital, and a critical care team led by Dr Sunil Karanth, Chairman, HOD and Consultant of Critical Care Medicine.

“SM Krishna continues to be in ICU and is on adequate support,” the official hospital statement said. Hospital authorities said the family wishes to maintain confidentiality regarding the senior leader’s health.

On April 29, Krishna was rushed to the hospital after experiencing minor ailments. Krishna served as the 16th chief minister of Karnataka from 1999 to 2004. Later, he served as Union external affairs minister from 2009 to 2012. The senior leader also served as Governor of Maharashtra from 2004 to 2008. Krishna switched from the Congress to the BJP in 2017 and has remained affiliated with the party ever since.