Sexual abuse case: Drama surrounds arrest of Devaraje Gowda

CHITRADURGA: High drama preceded the detention of Devaraje Gowda, an advocate and a BJP leader from Hassan, at Guylalu tollgate near Hiriyur in Chitradurga district late on Friday night. As soon as Gowda switched on his mobile phone to make a video clipping to send it to a WhatsApp group, the Hassan police which was trying to trace the mobile phone of Gowda located it moving towards Hiriyur and requested the Chitradurga police to pick him up. The police, who stopped his car at the tollgate, found three bagsful of clothes in his vehicle.

Gowda recently alleged that Deputy CM DK Shivakumar was involved in the distribution of pen drivers containing alleged obscene videos of Hassan JDS-BJP Lok Sabha candidate.

Additional Superintendent of Police Kumaraswamy told The New Sunday Express that they traced the mobile phone location of Gowda based on the request of the Hassan district police and detained him.

He said the Holenarasipura police arrived at the Hiriyur Rural police station around midnight and took Gowda to Hassan where he was produced before the Hassan court. Gowda, who is also being probed for his involvement in the Prajwal’s alleged “sex abuse” row, was arrested by the Hassan police in connection with an SC/ST atrocity case filed by a couple on March 31 this year.

The woman also filed a sexual harassment case against Gowda on April 1. Gowda allegedly offered to help the woman and her husband to get funds to build a house on their property in Hassan, but later allegedly cheated them.

Gowda, who contested the 2023 Assembly polls from Holenarasipur, lost to JDS candidate HD Revanna.

In January this year, Gowda had threatened to release alleged sex videos of Revanna’s son and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna. The video clips, however, came out in April ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Janata Party offers Rs 1 lakh for finding Prajwal

BENGALURU: Police have detained Janata Party state secretary general N Nagesh as he and other party workers were putting up posters announcing a reward of Rs 1 lakh to whoever hands over Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, accused in a sex scandal case, to the police. They were putting up the posters in Shivananda Circle railway bridge in High Ground police station limits on Saturday morning. “The Hassan JDS MP caused humiliation not only for the state but also the country, and now he has gone missing. It is curious how the investigation is going on without the accused in such a serious case. The accused must face the investigation and prove himself innocent. It is a wrong message that a responsible position holder like an MP is evading authorities,” Nagesh told TNSE. He further added that this incident has brought shame to Hassan district and the entire Kannadiga community. ENS