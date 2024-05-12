Thundershowers, yet Karnataka to face pre-monsoon deficit

BENGALURU: In the last 17 days, Karnataka has received good rains, owing to which the rainfall deficit has reduced by half. However, officials in the India Meteorological Department (IMD) say that the rainfall in the coming weeks is unlikely to be enough to fill the deficit before the onset of the southwest monsoon.

According to IMD data, Karnataka, during the pre-monsoon period between March 1 and May 11, received 31.5 mm of rainfall as against the normal 63.3 mm.

The highest rainfall deficiency of 76% has been reported in Dakshin Kannada district. The coastal district got 25.6 mm of rain as against the normal 106.7 mm. Coastal Karnataka on the whole saw a 53% deficit in rain. The region received 28.5 mm of rain, against the normal 60.5 mm. South-interior Karnataka too saw a rain deficit of 58%.

The region received 33.9 mm of rain, against the normal 81 mm. North-interior Karnataka recorded 32% deficiency as it received 39.4 mm of rainfall as against the normal 43.3mm. Bengaluru Rural and Urban districts saw rainfall deficiency of 51% and 54%, respectively. Chamarajanagar and Chikkaballapura districts recorded a 75% deficit in rainfall. In Mysuru and Mandya districts, there is a 44% and 52% rainfall deficiency, respectively.

IMD officials say the pre-monsoon showers had a delayed start, and so far, Karnataka has received 31.5 mm of rain. From April 25 to May 1, there was a 97% deficiency in rainfall. Nearly all parts of Karnataka started receiving rainfall only from May 1.

However, despite an increase in thundershowers in most parts of the state, it is unlikely that it will close the gap. The formation of weather systems will have to be assessed until the onset of the southwest monsoon. Rain is forecast for the next 3–4 days, after which the systems will again have to be studied.