72-year-old farmer killed in crocodile attack in Belagavi

BELAGAVI: An aged farmer died after he was attacked by a crocodile on the Doodhganga river bank near Dattawad-Sadalga of Chikkodi taluk on Saturday.

The deceased farmer is identified as Mahadev Punnappa Khure (72), a resident of Sadalga village of Chikkodi taluk. On Friday (May 10), Mahadev Khure was doing farm work on his land in Kanti area along the river. After his farm work, he went into the river to take a bath. After swimming for some time in the river, while he was returning to the river bank, the crocodile caught his leg and pulled him inside the water, said the villagers.

There was a mark of injury on the left thigh of the farmer Mahadev. The dead body was found on the river bank near the farm of Ramesh Pradhane on Saturday. His body was removed from the river bank by social worker Sukumar Ugare and other villagers. He was survived by wife and two sons. A case has been registered at Sadalga police station. The body was handed over to the family after the autopsy report. The number of crocodiles has seen a drastic rise in the Doodhganga river. After this incident, the fear of crocodiles has increased among the farmers.