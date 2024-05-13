Sexual assault victim says she was not kidnapped; questions now over Revanna’s arrest

“Nobody should panic. I am in a safe place. I request the police not to harass my family members by visiting our house. As there are small children in our house, they will get scared. As we are labourers, our neighbours will see our family in low light if the police regularly visit our house. Leave us alone. If we face any problem, we will approach the police station. But right now, we have no problem. If my family members suffer any problem, then the police will be responsible. My son had filed a complaint in panic as I was away in a relative’s house,” the woman said.

However, TNIE has not independently verified the authenticity of the video doing the rounds on social media platforms and also on television channels.

In the meantime, the relative too claimed that the ‘victim’ had come to her house to get medical treatment at a Hunsur hospital. She said the police, however, had picked her up from their house.

JDS MLC KT Srikantegowda told TNIE that false charges have been framed against Revanna. “The woman’s daughter and son-in-law have clearly stated that the woman was not kidnapped. They have given the statement clearing the air. Why should the kidnap charges continue against Revanna when the family members have clarified,” he asked.

When TNIE contacted the police, they were tight-lipped. They only said the SIT is probing the case and they have no further knowledge of it. The state government set up the Special Investigation Team after the alleged sex tapes of Prajwal Revanna surfaced. There are also reports that the woman in the video clip which had gone viral is not the victim but her relative.