Sexual assault victim says she was not kidnapped; questions now over Revanna’s arrest

MYSURU: In a major twist to the kidnapping case of the sexual assault victim, in which the Special Investigation Team had arrested JDS MLA HD Revanna, a video clip said to be of the victim has surfaced on social media. In the clip, the woman claimed that nobody had kidnapped her and that Revanna and his son and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna are innocent.
The woman was a domestic help at Revnna’s residence when she was allegedly sexually assaulted.
The video comes a day ahead of Revanna’s bail plea to be heard in a special court on Monday. In the short clip, the woman says she had visited her relative’s house in Hunsur for a few days. But when she saw the news on TV channels that her son Raju had filed a police complaint against Revanna, his close aide Satish Babu and Prajwal, she was shocked, she claimed.
“I was worried why my son had filed a complaint when I was not kidnapped. I want to clarify that Revanna, Prajwal Revanna and Babanna (Satish Babu) did not harm me. They have looked after me very well. I have no connection to the video (sleaze video of Prajwal Revanna) released on mobile phones. Nobody harmed me. I have not done anything wrong,” she said. The woman also assured the family members that she is fine and will return home soon.
“Nobody should panic. I am in a safe place. I request the police not to harass my family members by visiting our house. As there are small children in our house, they will get scared. As we are labourers, our neighbours will see our family in low light if the police regularly visit our house. Leave us alone. If we face any problem, we will approach the police station. But right now, we have no problem. If my family members suffer any problem, then the police will be responsible. My son had filed a complaint in panic as I was away in a relative’s house,” the woman said.
However, TNIE has not independently verified the authenticity of the video doing the rounds on social media platforms and also on television channels.
In the meantime, the relative too claimed that the ‘victim’ had come to her house to get medical treatment at a Hunsur hospital. She said the police, however, had picked her up from their house.
JDS MLC KT Srikantegowda told TNIE that false charges have been framed against Revanna. “The woman’s daughter and son-in-law have clearly stated that the woman was not kidnapped. They have given the statement clearing the air. Why should the kidnap charges continue against Revanna when the family members have clarified,” he asked.
When TNIE contacted the police, they were tight-lipped. They only said the SIT is probing the case and they have no further knowledge of it. The state government set up the Special Investigation Team after the alleged sex tapes of Prajwal Revanna surfaced. There are also reports that the woman in the video clip which had gone viral is not the victim but her relative.