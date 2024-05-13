SIT won’t go abroad to bring Prajwal Revanna back: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara

BENGALURU: Home Minister G Parameshwara said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sex scandal allegedly involving JDS MP Prajwal Revanna, will not be going abroad to bring him back, and INTERPOL will share information about him with the Indian agencies, including the CBI.

The home minister told reporters on Sunday that a “Blue Corner” notice has been issued, and INTERPOL will share information with the CBI, from whom they will get information about him.

Prajwal, who is facing serious charges of sexual harassment of several women, is travelling abroad and has not responded to the notices issued by the SIT.

Refusing to divulge more details, the minister said, so far, there is no information. “The investigation is underway... we don’t want to share any information so as not to affect the investigation,” he added.

He requested the public and leaders to be cautious while making statements about the case, if not, based on the statements given by them, they may have to be called for investigation and their statements recorded under Section 41A of the CrPC.

Asked if they will also issue a notice to former CM HD Kumaraswamy for talking about the case in press conferences, the home minister said he believes that the former CM has taken the case seriously. Before giving any statements on this case, one has to be cautious, and this applies to all, Parameshwara cautioned.

Meanwhile, former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said the ongoing probe is not in the right direction and the informants were being arrested. The SIT probe lacks direction, and it must be referred to the CBI for a fair investigation. He told reporters on Sunday that the SIT sleuths were not arresting the accused and an impartial investigation was the need of the hour.