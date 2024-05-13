Undertrials can’t vote, courts, government should set it right: Experts

BENGALURU: While Delhi Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is out of prison and can cast his vote in the Lok Sabha elections in the next few days, other undertrial prisoners are not so lucky. Lakhs of such prisoners, put in for petty offences, are languishing in jails across the country as they have little or no legal representation to apply for bail.

Though they are not found guilty yet, their constitutional right to vote is denied by the system. Section 62-5 in the Representation of People’s Act 1951 says, ‘’No person shall vote at any election if he is confined in a prison, whether under a sentence of imprisonment or transportation or otherwise or is in the lawful custody of the police.’’

Venkatesh Nayak, National Director of Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative based out of Delhi, said, “Lack of legal representation or money to pay for sureties deprive them of the right to vote. Though no court has found them guilty, their constitutional right to vote is denied by the system. The Supreme Court, recognising campaigning as a fundamental right being the leader of a recognised political party, granted interim bail to Kejriwal. But voters are primary stakeholders in any election. A PIL challenging the denial of the right to vote for those in prison or police custody is pending before the Supreme Court for long. The rights of incarcerated persons, whose names continue to remain on the electoral rolls, are denied in every election because the apex court has not recognised this issue as extraordinary in the manner of Kejriwal’s case. With utmost respect to the majesty of the court, it must be pointed out that this is clearly a denial of the constitutional promise of justice and equality embedded in the Preamble and also the fundamental right to equal treatment by the law under Article 14.’’