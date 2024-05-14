CBSE results out: Bengaluru secures fourth place in both Class 10, 12

BENGALURU: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results of Class 12 and 10 exams on Monday. The pass percentage for Class 12 is 87.98 and 93.60 for Class 10. Among the 17 regions, Bengaluru secured the fourth position with a pass percentage of 96.95 in Class 12 exam, while Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest pass percentage of 99.91.

Of the 16.33 lakh students, who had registered for Class 12 exam, 16.21 lakh appeared and 14.26 lakh passed. Yet again, girls performed better than boys. The girls recorded a pass percentage of 91.52 compared to the boys’ 85.12. Overall, 1.16 lakh students scored 90% and above marks, while 24,068 scored 95% and above.

In the Class 10 exam as well, Bengaluru secured fourth position with a pass percentage of 99.26. Here too, girls outperformed boys. The girls recorded the pass percentage of 94.75 compared to the boys’ 92.71.