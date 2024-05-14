Council polls: 11 candidates file nominations

BENGALURU: As many as 11 candidates filed their nominations for the upcoming Council polls in Karnataka, including three from the BJP, two from the Congress, and one from the JDS. Apart from this, five independents too filed their nominations. The polling will be held on June 3.

In Congress, Ramoji Gowda filed his papers from the Bangalore Graduates’ constituency and DT Srinivas from the Karnataka South East Teachers’ constituency. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is also Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, and ministers KH Muniyappa and Madhu Bangarappa were present while the Congress candidates filed their nominations.

The Bengaluru Graduates’ Constituency holds a key role as it represents the state capital, and Congress seems to be leaving no stone unturned to win it.

Speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah said, “We had announced our candidate names six months before the poll date, and our candidates had time to meet voters and campaign. We are confident of winning all six seats,” the CM said.

Three from the BJP, including YA Narayanaswamy from Karnataka South Teachers’ constituency, A Devegowda from Bangalore Graduates’ constituency, and Dhananjaya Sarji from Karnataka South West Graduates’ constituency, filed their nominations.

They were accompanied by Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra. BL Bhoje Gowda filed his nominations from the Karnataka South West Teachers’ constituency as a BJP-JDS alliance candidate.