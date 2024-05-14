Council polls: Upset Raghupathi Bhat to contest as independent

UDUPI: Citing regional imbalance in allotting the ticket for the June 3 Council elections in the state, former MLA and BJP leader, K Raghupathi Bhat, has announced that he will contest as an independent from the South West Graduates’ constituency.

Bhat told reporters in Uudpi on Monday that he is confident of winning the election. “As the MLA of Udupi in the past, I served efficiently. Without even holding a discussion with me, I have been denied the ticket. I have received calls from heads of various institutions and well-wishers offering their support. I have decided to contest as an independent as representative of BJP workers. This is not an election to decide the PM or CM. Even if I win, there will be no loss to BJP, as I will continue to be a sincere party worker. My contest is not a dissidence against BJP,” Bhat, a three-time MLA from Udupi, said.

“I have explained to BJP leaders in detail all my bitter experiences, some of which I cannot disclose to the media. I want to work as an MLC,” Bhat said. “In the 2023 Assembly polls, I was denied the BJP ticket to contest from Udupi at the last minute, and I came to know about it through news channels. I campaigned for Yashpal Suvarna, who is an efficient leader. I had even ignored offers from other political parties then,” Bhat said.

Bhat said he had plans to retire from political life after expressing his displeasure over denial of a ticket.. “It would not have hurt me much if the party had given tickets to a strong leader like Yashpal Suvarna. What hurts me most is that the ticket has been given to a leader, who joined the party very recently,” Bhat said.

The BJP has already announced Dr Dhananjaya Sarji as the South West Graduates’ constituency candidate.