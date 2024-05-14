JDS’ Bhoje Gowda drives a Benz, lives on Palace Road

MANGALURU: JDS candidate from Karnataka South West Teachers’ Constituency, SL Bhoje Gowda, has declared assets worth more than Rs 32 crore. His family owns moveable assets worth more than Rs 9 crore and immovable assets worth more than Rs 22 crore.

The family including his wife, a son and a daughter has a total cash of Rs 30 lakh in hand and bank deposits, gold and mutual funds, shares, bonds, vehicles and other investments worth more than 9 crore. Bhoje Gowda, 67, a B.Sc and LLB graduate, has given a loan of Rs 35.17 lakh to his wife Achala and Rs 1.68 crore to his son Nitish Gowda.

The incumbent MLC owns five vehicles, including a Benz, a BMW and Innova Hycross while his wife owns two - Volkswagen Polo and Hyundai i10. His son does not own any vehicle, according to the affidavit.