JDS’ Bhoje Gowda drives a Benz, lives on Palace Road

MANGALURU: JDS candidate from Karnataka South West Teachers’ Constituency, SL Bhoje Gowda, has declared assets worth more than Rs 32 crore. His family owns moveable assets worth more than Rs 9 crore and immovable assets worth more than Rs 22 crore.
The family including his wife, a son and a daughter has a total cash of Rs 30 lakh in hand and bank deposits, gold and mutual funds, shares, bonds, vehicles and other investments worth more than 9 crore. Bhoje Gowda, 67, a B.Sc and LLB graduate, has given a loan of Rs 35.17 lakh to his wife Achala and Rs 1.68 crore to his son Nitish Gowda.
The incumbent MLC owns five vehicles, including a Benz, a BMW and Innova Hycross while his wife owns two - Volkswagen Polo and Hyundai i10. His son does not own any vehicle, according to the affidavit.
Bhoje Gowda owns gold worth Rs 950 gm worth Rs 88.59 lakh and a Rolex watch worth Rs 11.2 lakh, while his wife owns 1,400 gm of gold ornaments worth Rs 81.20 lakh. Nitish has invested in shares and mutual funds in 30 different companies. Bhoje Gowda and his son together own about 16 acres of arecanut and coconut plantations whose current market value is Rs 4 crore.
The family owns non-agricultural land (current market value Rs 8.50 crore). This includes 28 vacant sites in Beekanahalli Road, four sites in Rameshwara Nagar and one on Kanadal Road in Chikkamagaluru, and 5.21 acres in Sakkarayapattana village. He owns a flat on Palace Road in Bengaluru which he acquired through a gift deed in 2012 (current market value Rs 3.10 crore) and a house in Chikkamagaluru is worth Rs 1.7 crore.
The family has a liability of Rs 3.5 crore. In the last financial year, he has declared an annual income of Rs 99.09 lakh, while his wife and son have declared Rs 10.34 lakh and Rs 1.24 crore, respectively.