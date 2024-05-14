Karnataka legislative council elections: BJP candidate declares assets worth Rs 41.03 crores

SHIVAMOGGA: Dr Dhananjaya Sarji, the BJP candidate from Karnataka South-West Graduates' constituency in the election to Karnataka Legislative Council, has declared his assets worth Rs 41.03 crores which he jointly holds with his wife. His assets include hospitals, including a children’s hospital and a superspecialty hospital in the city.

Dr Sarji submitted his nomination in Mysuru on Monday. He will also submit another copy of the nomination along with senior BJP leaders on May 16. As per the affidavit Dr Sarji filed, the 44-year-old paediatrician-turned-politician showed an income of Rs 7.75 crores for the financial year 2022-23. His wife has shown an income of Rs 33.58 lakhs in the same period. Dr Sarji's annual income was Rs 2.74 crores in 2018-19, Rs 3.82 crores in 2019-20, Rs 3.55 crores in 2020-21 and Rs 4.15 crores in 2021-22.