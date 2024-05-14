Kidnap case: Accused arrested before FIR was filed, says JDS leader Sa Ra Mahesh

MYSURU: Senior JDS leader Sa Ra Mahesh has sparked a controversy by alleging a conspiracy in the kidnapping case allegedly involving JDS leader and former minister HD Revanna.

Mahesh, a former minister, has claimed that before an FIR was filed against Revanna and another accused, Satish Babu, for allegedly abducting a victim of sexual harassment, the latter was detained by the police.

According to Mahesh, a bakery’s CCTV camera captured Satish’s detention at 12 pm on the day when the FIR was registered at 9.30 pm. “But the bakery’s hard disk was allegedly tampered with and erased by authorities. However, another mobile device recorded the incident and we will share the video as evidence,” he said. Mahesh further said that his legal team plans to present this evidence in court.

Mahesh also raised questions about the credibility of the complainant, suggesting that the the complainant may have been coerced into signing a blank paper after being offered money. He expressed concern about the complainant’s whereabouts and criticised the delay in filing a 164A statement with the woman involved in the case. Additionally, Mahesh questioned the plausibility of a kidnapping occurring while the victim was grazing sheep, referencing statements from the villagers who confirmed the victim’s presence in the area.