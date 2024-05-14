Prajwal Revanna case: Arrested youth not my supporters, says Preetham

HASSAN: Former BJP MLA Preetham Gowda on Monday said the two youth arrested on Saturday night on charges of posting on social media obscene videos and photos allegedly showing Hassan MP and NDA candidate Prajwal Revanna are not his supporters. The two arrested are Chetan and Likith Gowda. Gowda told reporters in Hassan that he had directed party workers not to share the obscene videos or pictures.

The former MLA said he will never support anyone who tarnishes the image of any person. Gowda said he had directed BJP workers in the district to handover the pen drive, if any, to the SIT. “The SIT has to arrest over 1 lakh people as the pen drives having the obscene videos have reached a lot of people in Hassan district,” he said. Chetan and Likith have been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.