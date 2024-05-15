Another murder shakes Karnataka's Hubbali as 21-year-old woman gets stabbed to death by jilted lover

HUBBALLI: In a horrific incident, a 21-year-old girl was stabbed to death at her house by her classmate who lived on the same street. The murder was reported on Wednesday morning when the accused Vishwanath Sawant, 23, gained entry into the residence of victim Anjali Ambiger from the backside of the house.

The accused slit the victim's throat and stabbed her in the neck. She died on the spot. Her body has been shifted to KIMS hospital in Hubballi.

The victim and accused lived on Veerapura Oni (street) of Old Hubballi area. Anjali was working in a catering company and the accused Vishwanath used to drive a passenger auto.

Police said that the accused was demanding Anjali to come for a trip to Mysore which she denied. It's possible that he could have committed the crime in a fit of rage, but investigation team from Bendigeri Police station are looking into all possible angles, including rejection of love proposal.

Incidentally last month on April 18, Neha Hiremath, 24, was murdered in her college campus by her former classmate named Fayaz.