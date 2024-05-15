Felt bad for Revanna, this should not have happened to their family: DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: DCM DK Shivakumar here on Tuesday expressed his sympathies for former minister and JDS leader HD Revanna, arrested in a case of alleged kidnapping of a sexual assault victim.

He was replying to JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy, who had alleged a political motive behind Revanna’s arrest to bring disrepute to former prime minister HD Deve Gowda’s family. Both Revanna and Kumaraswamy are Gowda’s sons.

“I also feel bad for Revanna as he hails from a big family. I wish it would not have happened to them. I won’t wish them bad even if they wish me bad. I believe in natural justice and I myself have been a victim of political conspiracies. God has helped me survive those times. I don’t wish anyone bad, but I will answer brother Kumaranna in the Assembly,” he said.

On the allegation that he is guiding Congress Vokkaliga leaders to attack Kumaraswamy on the issue, Shivakumar clarified that he has not resorted to any such tactics. “I don’t need to cast unnecessary allegations against Kumaraswamy, directly or through proxies (Congress leaders). I am the president of a political party and I am busy with the elections. I am ready to pay the price if he can prove that I have a hand in this case. I don’t want to talk about it now, time will answer his questions,” he stated.

He said the SIT probing the sex scandal allegedly involving Revanna and his son Prajwal, will look into the purported video of the kidnapping victim, who has said she was not kidnapped by Revanna’s men.

‘If I.N.D.I.A comes to power, Maha govt may fall’

DCM DK Shivakumar reiterated that there is a favourable wave for the I.N.D.I.A bloc across the country and the alliance will form the next government at the Centre. “The Maharashtra CM (Eknath Shinde) has spoken of a Maharashtra-like operation in Karnataka, but his own government can fall anytime,” he said.