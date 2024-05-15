HD Kumaraswamy must hand over pen drive to CM for probe: Satish Jarkiholi

BELAGAVI: Instead of just repeatedly claiming to possess a pen drive with important data, former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy should hand it over to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and help initiate an investigation into the matter, said KPCC working president and PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Jarkiholi said it was not possible to take up an investigation into the case related to the pen drive, unless it was handed over to the authorities. He hit out at Kumaraswamy, stating that the latter was making unreasonable allegations, claiming to have a pen drive, which contained some serious data. “Kumaraswamy should immediately pass on the pen drive to the CM. The CM is close to Kumaraswamy,’’ said Jarkiholi.

Jarkiholi rubbished claims of the former CM of wanting to launch an investigation into the contents of the said pen drive, questioning, “How could the investigation be carried out, even before knowing what the pen drive contains?” He assured that the state government would conduct a fair inquiry into the matter if it gets all the details related to the pen drive.

Meanwhile, Jarkiholi said that he met Home Minister G Parameshwar to discuss the general election and the probable seats that the Congress could win.

On the demand by several senior legislators for more deputy chief ministers in the government, Jarkiholi said it was heard before the Lok Sabha polls in the state, since this issue was expected to help in the election. Now that the voting has ended in the state, such a demand has all but stopped, he added.