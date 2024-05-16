Ashoka slams SIT, says it’s working as per Congress directions

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka slammed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sex scandal allegedly involving Hassan JDS MP Prajwal Revanna, claiming that the team is working at the behest of the ruling Congress leaders.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Ashoka said Congress is behind the conspiracy in the pen drive case and senior Grand Old Party leaders are trying to shift the blame on the BJP.

The SIT that arrested JDS MLA HD Revanna, has not arrested Prajwal’s former car driver Kartik, who allegedly circulated the videos, the BJP leader said. “The Congress has housed Prajwal’s former car driver in some place and he is sending video messages from there,” the BJP leader alleged.

“At every stage of the investigation, the information first reaches Congress leaders. The case should be handed over to the CBI and see who all will be arrested,” he said.

The BJP leader said as mentioned by JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy, there is a big whale behind this conspiracy and the family of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda will decide what they want to do with it. The whale that is behind the conspiracy has to come out for oxygen, he said.

People are questioning if the Vokkaliga community needed to be insulted, by insulting Deve Gowda’s family, he said. If the pen drives were distributed in Hassan, they would have reached BJP and Congress workers, he said. They should have also arrested Congress workers, he said. He termed it a systematic conspiracy against Revanna in view of the elections.

The Opposition Leader said Congress MLAs will bring down their government in the state and everything will be known after the Lok Sabha poll results are announced.