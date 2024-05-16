Double whammy: Drought or rain, it’s only loss for farmers in Karnataka

BENGALURU: On the one hand, farmers in Karnataka are facing distress due to severe drought, and on the other, sudden thundershowers are bringing fear of losing standing crops and death of cattle due to lightning.

Since the last week of April, heavy rain has been reported in many parts of the state, damaging crops. Farmers who depend on agriculture and horticulture in Chamarajanagar, Mandya, Mysuru, Haveri and Kalaburagi have lost banana, onion, tomato and other crops.

Srinivas Reddy, former director, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre, said summer crops have been damaged. Sowing would have done by January or February but there was no rain this year. “In areas where land is irrigated or is dependent on borewells, farmers took up summer crops. In a few places, unfortunately, borewells too dried up and farmers had paid for supply of water from other sources. Such crops were also damaged,” he said.

According to Reddy, horticulture crops along with paddy and maize were damaged. “Horticulture crops which were ready for harvest were damaged. Due to their weight and heavy wind, plants collapse and nothing can be done for such crops,” he said.

Agriculture Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy said the government is aware of crop loss due to heavy rain. “For any loss due to natural disaster, the government will pay compensation. CM Siddaramaiah has already directed officials to take care of any losses. The respective tahsildars will take it up, and funds are with deputy commissioners,” he said.