Four children drown after going for a swim in a tank in Karnataka's Hassan

HASSAN: Four children drowned after going for a swim in a tank in Thimmanahalli village of Alur taluk in Hassan on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Jeevan (13), son of Doreswamy, Saatvik (11), son of Satish, Vishvas (12), son of Chandru, and Pruthvi (12), son of Somashekar.

Another friend Chirag who also accompanied them for the swim managed to reach the banks.

The incident occurred when they went to swim in the tank to beat the heat. According to the police, Jeevan drowned and while rescuing him the rest also drowned.

The incident came to light when a villager found one of the bodies floating. News of the incident spread like wildfire in the village. The children's parents rushed to the spot on hearing the news and broke down when they reached there.

Police fished out the bodies with the help of fire and emergency department officials and swimmers. The bodies have been shifted to the mortuary in Alur hospital for postmortem.

Alur Sakleshpur MLA Cement Manju visited the spot and consoled the parents.