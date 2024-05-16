Going global: Nandini logo in Kannada on Scotland, Ireland T20 jerseys

BENGALURU: For the first time, an Indian language will be displayed on the jerseys of international cricketers during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup tournament, starting June 1 in the U.S.

Players from Ireland and Scotland will be seen wearing jerseys with the logo of KMF’s Nandini in Kannada and English on their lead arm. The players of both teams displayed the logo virtually during a meeting with heads of KMF on Wednesday.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Bheema Naik, chairman of KMF, told TNIE that through this, the aim is to enter the international market and tell people that KMF is not a local brand. It is the second largest milk union in India after Amul. “Nandini products are internationally available and through this, we want to penetrate the larger international market. Besides, we want to promote the sport. We sponsored Bengaluru Bulls during the Kabaddi league. We are also looking at the Olympics and IPL,” he said.

MK Jagadish, managing director of KMF, said, “Ahead of the world cup, we are launching our products, Splash and Bounce, for the domestic and international markets. The former is a whey-based protein enriched drink and the latter a whey-based carbonated drink. Both will be available in 200 ml tetra packs, priced at Rs 10 and Rs 15, respectively. Splash will be available in lemon, litchi, mango and strawberry flavours. Bounce will be available in orange, jeera-mint and ginger-lemon flavours.”

Jagadish said Nandini will open parlours in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah next month. Supply of sweets to Oman, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia will start.

Naik said the demand for Nandini ghee, milk and sweets is on the rise from Indians living in the U.S. A 15-tonne container with frozen Nandini sweets, especially Mysore Pak and peda, is being sent once in three months. Soon, a cafe will be opened in the U.S.

Explaining the reasons for KMF sponsoring Ireland and Scotland teams, officials said, “It is done through tendering and bidding processes. Given the economics, these two teams fit the criteria. We wanted to sponsor teams such as South Africa, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and even India, but they were already taken and the costs were too high.”