NIA arrests offender in Mysuru in connection with espionage Case

MYSURU: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Nuruddin, alias Rafi, a proclaimed offender, in connection with the Hyderabad espionage case. Nuruddin had been absconding after jumping bail and was apprehended in Rajiv Nagar.

Nuruddin, who had a bounty of Rs 5 lakhs on him, was captured by an NIA team during an operation on Wednesday, revealed a press statement from NIA. During the subsequent house search, authorities recovered several incriminating items, including mobile phones, a laptop, pen drives, and a drone.

Nuruddin had been released on bail under stringent conditions in August 2023 but failed to appear before the NIA Special Court in Chennai, leading to a non-bailable warrant being issued against him.

On May 7, 2024, the court declared him a proclaimed offender.

The espionage case involves a terror conspiracy by Sri Lankan national Muhammed Sakir Hussaien and Amir Zubair Siddique, a Pakistani national employed at the Pakistan High Commission in Colombo.

They conspired to carry out explosions at the US Consulate in Chennai and the Israeli Embassy in Bengaluru in 2014.

NIA investigations revealed that Nuruddin was involved in financing anti-national espionage activities using High Quality Fake Indian Currency Notes at the behest of the accused Pakistani national.