No grants for MLAs, entire Congress government inefficient, says BJP’s Sunil Kumar

BENGALURU: Slamming the Congress government, which is will complete a year in office soon, BJP general secretary and former minister V Sunil Kumar said that in the last one year, MLAs did not receive any grants to take up works in their constituencies. He demanded Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to release data on the amount of grants that were released for projects or developments in each Assembly constituency in the last one year.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Kumar said, “The entire government is incapable and inefficient, and the CM and his cabinet ministers failed miserably. Home Minister Dr G Parameshawara failed at maintaining law and order in the state, while the Revenue and RDPR Ministers also failed in giving compensation to farmers in distress.”

He alleged that the Congress government in the state does not have any vision, it is a direction-less government, and there is no development in the state. “Not even a single rupee has been released and we MLAs have not taken up any work. We are unable to even explain this to people. In fact the people are regretting voting for the Congress” he mentioned.

“The CM is inefficient and has no control over his ministers. He is not able to release grants for any work. The Congress government is unable to pay salaries to their employees. In the rural areas, they are unable to provide power supply even for 10-12 hours a day, since Power Minister KJ George has also failed,” he said.