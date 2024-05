BENGALURU: A coach attendant was stabbed to death by a ticketless passenger on the Mumbai-Bengaluru Chalukya Express on Thursday.

The Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) and another passenger were also seriously injured after the passenger went on a stabbing spree when asked to produce his ticket.

The incident occurred at Londa near Belagavi.

The unidentified attacker jumped out of the train and escaped.

The police are on the hunt.