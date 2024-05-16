SIT raids 18 properties in Hassan in connection with scandal probe

HASSAN: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged sex scandal involving Hassan JDS MP Prajwal Revanna raided residences and office premises at 18 different locations here, over the last 24 hours, to gather evidence in the case. SIT officials in eight teams raided the houses of Sharath, the owner of Quality Bar; Kiran Kumar, the owner of Krishna Group of Hotels and also a close confidant of former BJP MLA Preetham J Gowda, in Hassan city simultaneously.

The SIT also raided the houses of Putti alias Puttaraj, a close aide of Congress Hassan Lok Sabha candidate Shreyas Patel; Kartik, the former driver of Prajwal in Holenarasipur; and Navin Gowda, a Congress worker and alleged supporter of Housing Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan in Nelke village of Belur taluk; and Puneet, a BJP worker in Hassan.

The team reportedly also searched advocate Devaraje Gowda and Preetham’s properties in Channarayapatna, Belur, Arasikere and Sakleshpur taluks. Sources said the SIT team, however, didn’t get any information or clues from any houses during the raid.

It may be recalled that Preetham pointed at a political conspiracy behind the raids on the houses of his followers, despite no apparent involvement on their part, in the said case. The SIT reportedly also seized mobile phones. Puttaraj and Kartik have been absconding.