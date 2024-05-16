Suburban Rail project: 32,572 trees to be felled, public meet on June 14

BENGALURU: The Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Ltd (K-RIDE), which is implementing the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP), said 32,572 trees need to be felled for the project.

K-RIDE will plant ten trees for each tree axed or transplanted. It will also hold a public consultation meeting on June 14 to disseminate information on the project.

The meet is in connection with its environmental and social impact assessment study for the construction and operation of the BSRP, said a notification.

An official release said of the total trees proposed to be axed, 17,505 are in Akkupete depot which is in Devanahalli, beyond BBMP limits. They are mostly Eucalyptus and Acacia trees. Eucalpytus trees are not desirable due to known drawbacks.

Of the remaining 15,067 trees across all the four corridors of the 148.1 km suburban rail project, 1,071 trees beyond BBMP limits. Only 13,996 trees are within BBMP limits. Till date, BBMP has permitted 2,098 trees for cutting and 178 for transplantation.

The environmental and social impact reports have been prepared and uploaded on the company website -- kride.in/sub-urban-rail-project/. The venue for the public consultation meeting is Anugraha Community Hall at MG Railway Colony in the city. For more details, visit: www.kride.in, the release added.