Was to fly from Munich? Prajwal fools SIT again

BENGALURU: Absconding MP Prajwal Revanna, the prime accused in Hassan sex scandal, seems to have again hoodwinked the SIT, which was expecting him to land in KIA around 12.30 am on Thursday.

It is learnt that the MP did not board the flight which he had booked. The flight ticket is said to have been booked by a travel agency in Haryana in Prajwal’s name, indicating that he might return to Bengaluru from Munich early Thursday.

Sleuths of SIT waited for Prajwal at KIA to take him into their custody as soon as he landed there.

Prajwal had booked flight tickets on two occasions, but cancelled them. This might be a ploy by him to hoodwink the SIT, according to sources. The MP has been on the run for nearly a fortnight ever since the formation of SIT under BK Singh, ADGP (CID). He is said to have gone to Germany on April 27. Prajwal, who has a diplomatic passport, requires no visa to travel abroad. Two regular notices, a lookout notice and a Blue Corner Notice have been issued against him.