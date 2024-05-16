Writers, thinkers write to Karnataka CM, seek swift and fair probe into sex scandal

BENGALURU: Like-minded writers have written a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, demanding that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) complete the probe within two months. “If the probe is not completed within 60 days, it allows the accused to get bail,” they said. According to IPC Section 173, sexual assault cases should be probed within two months.

The letter, signed by over 100 writers, intellectuals, women activists, teaching fraternity members and other like-minded people, demanded a fair probe. Some of them include writers Vijaya, Kum Veerabhadraiah, Vasundhara Bhupathi, singer MD Pallavi and others, who have expressed their concern over the recent sex scandal allegedly involving Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna.

They stated that the sexual abuse has been happening for many years, but family members hid it, which is condemnable and punishable. They also demanded that former minister and MLA HD Revanna be suspended till the probe is completed. They also sought the transfer of police and other officials from Hassan, as there are chances of Revanna placing pressure on them.

The intellectuals demanded that CM Siddaramaiah allows victims to express themselves freely and also to protect them as they are vulnerable. Some forces are trying to put pressure on them to withdraw complaints, so they need protection, they said. The government should also file defamation cases against those who distributed the pen drives that brought the videos into public domain. They pointed out that the videos went viral on April 22 and April 27, the day the accused left the country. “This shows the failure of the Home department and intelligence team,” they stated.

In response, Home Minister G Parameshwara told reporters that the writers have been noting the developments, and had pointed out that MLA Revanna had mentioned that it was an old video. “The writers are objecting to this, and saying that it means Prajwal’s family members knew about it, and action should be taken against them too,” he said, adding that all these issues will be taken care of by the SIT. “I cannot say anything at this juncture,” he said.