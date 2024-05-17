Chitradurga skeltons case: Forensic experts suspect five of family could have consumed sleeping pills

CHITRADURGA: The mysterious case of recovering five skeletons from an abandoned house in December 2023 has turned out be a case of suicide after forensic experts informed that the deaths could have been occured due to consumption of sleeping pills.
Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Kumar Meena in a press conference said that the final report received by the district police from the forensic science experts suggested that death could be due to complications caused by nordazepam and oxazepam drugs found in sleeping pills.
However, the exact cause of death could not be determined.
Further, he said that the forensic science experts collected as many as 71 items as samples from the house for analysis.
The analysis of the soft tissues of the skeletons showed the presence of drugs, he said.
Apart from this, the utensils from the house were also collected from the kitchen and showed traces of cyanide ions. However, the cyanide ions were not found in the soft tissues of the skeletons.
There is no material to suggest that they consumed cyanide, he said.
After receiveing information about an abandoned house by the people in the neighbourhood, the police on December 29 barged inside the house on Challakere Road in Chitradurga and found as many as five skeletons.
The house had remained locked since 2019. Based on a complaint filed by a relative of the family members residing in the house, the deceased were identified as Jagannath Reddy, his wife Premaleela, and their children Krishna Reddy, Narendra Reddy and Triveni.
Meena said that after the incident came to light, the forensic science experts from Davangere and Bengaluru visited the spot and collected samples for analysis.
The post-mortem was conducted by Dr Venu and Dr Krishna of the Forensic Medicine Department at Basaveshwara Medical College in Chitradurga.
The final report from the analysis confirmed that there were no bone fractures. The police investigation and the opinion of the experts suggested that the death could have occurred somewhere between the last week of February and the first of March in 2019.
“Going by the dates when the electricity supply was disconnected, LPG was supplied, and when the family members accessed bank accounts, we suspected that they must have died somewhere in February-March of 2019. The forensic medicine experts also reported that the deaths occurred about four-and-half to five years ago,” he said.
On replying to a query of recovering a letter from the house he said that they had not been able to ascertain who wrote the letter.
“As we do not have any written material to compare it with the handwriting in the letter, we have not been able to find who wrote it. However, I have asked the officers to probe it further and make some more efforts,” he said.