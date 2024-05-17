Chitradurga skeltons case: Forensic experts suspect five of family could have consumed sleeping pills

CHITRADURGA: The mysterious case of recovering five skeletons from an abandoned house in December 2023 has turned out be a case of suicide after forensic experts informed that the deaths could have been occured due to consumption of sleeping pills.

Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Kumar Meena in a press conference said that the final report received by the district police from the forensic science experts suggested that death could be due to complications caused by nordazepam and oxazepam drugs found in sleeping pills.

However, the exact cause of death could not be determined.

Further, he said that the forensic science experts collected as many as 71 items as samples from the house for analysis.

The analysis of the soft tissues of the skeletons showed the presence of drugs, he said.

Apart from this, the utensils from the house were also collected from the kitchen and showed traces of cyanide ions. However, the cyanide ions were not found in the soft tissues of the skeletons.